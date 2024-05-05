Vorteilswelt
Before the duel with Rapid

Champions Salzburg struggling on many fronts

Nachrichten
05.05.2024 11:03

No consistency, too many injuries and a lack of discipline: Onur Cinel, interim coach of serial champions FC Red Bull Salzburg, has his hands full. And is supposed to ensure that the dream of an eleventh championship title in a row becomes reality after all.

Three games, three wins: if Salzburg still want to become champions, there can be no more slip-ups. That is easier said than done, as the club led by interim coach Onur Cinel is currently struggling on many fronts:

A lack of consistency

They botched a 2-0 win in Klagenfurt, overslept for a half in the clash with Sturm, but created a firework of chances in the closing stages: The once mentally strong team that delivered on the dot turned into a surprise egg. With a bit of luck, there's something great inside, with a bit of bad luck, you can knock the contents into the garbage can.

Bone job: Onur Cinel. (Bild: GEPA pictures/ David Geieregger)
Bone job: Onur Cinel.
(Bild: GEPA pictures/ David Geieregger)

Personnel worries

With Ulmer, Dedic, Morgalla, Kjaergaard, Capaldo and Fernando, six players are currently unavailable - with the exception of Morgalla, all of them potential regulars. Replacing them is not easy for a coach. Nevertheless, the situation has already improved compared to last year.

Group formation

The motto "You have to be eleven friends" is long outdated. But a good team atmosphere can conceal many a problem. In Salzburg, however, there is a lack of harmony. Although there are close friendships among some of the players, there are also factions. On the one hand the "Balkan Boys", on the other the "French Connection". Austrians have been in short supply for years, as have experienced players.

Lack of discipline

Too often a blind eye has been turned, too seldom a hard line taken. For example, indiscipline crept in over a longer period of time, with one player or another arriving a few minutes late at a meeting point. This shows a lack of respect for the squad and the coaching staff and contributes to the discord within the club.

"Onur Cinel attaches great importance to discipline," says sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner. How does he see the team ahead of their visit to Hütteldorf? "Concentrated, motivated, with positive energy. We have to do our homework. We can't influence anything else."

Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
