Premiere for Amon

Schubert finally climbs back onto the podium

Nachrichten
05.05.2024 10:39

Bouldering world champion Jakob Schubert has climbed back onto the podium for the first time in three years. There is bitter news for Jan-Luca Posch, however.

comment0 Kommentare

The Olympic bronze medal winner finished third in Salt Lake City on Saturday, just as he did there in 2021. Jan-Luca Posch finished fifth, but injured his knee in the final. Kevin Amon finished third on the podium for the first time in the speed event.

"Simply unbelievable. I'll probably remember this day for a very long time. I competed in the World Cup for the first time last year in Salt Lake City. I've now made it to a World Cup final at my fifth start," said the 19-year-old Lower Austrian Amon jubilantly.

Injury to Posch
Veteran Schubert performed strongly in his second favorite discipline, only the Japanese Sorato Anraku and Meichi Narasaki were better than the six-time World Champion. "To finally stand on a World Cup bouldering podium again is just great. But I had mixed feelings after the final. I didn't boulder quite as well as I did in the semi-final. I'm very happy with the result, but I could have done better in the last two boulders," said Schubert, emphasizing the importance of the result with regard to the Olympic combination.

Jan-Luca Posch (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Jan-Luca Posch
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

The final was bitter for Posch, who injured his knee on the last boulder. "We still have to get it checked out. I delivered a great performance over the whole competition and I'm completely satisfied," said Posch. The women's bouldering semi-final with Jessica Pilz follows on (today's) Sunday, with the final scheduled for Monday.

