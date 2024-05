15-year-old seriously injured in moped accident

At around 3.45 p.m., the 15-year-old was riding his moped on the local road in the direction of the town exit. At this point, a friend of the boy's, who was the same age, drove off in front on his moped. The 15-year-old from the Hartberg-Fürstenfeld district in front reduced his speed at the exit to the village. The boy following behind was unable to brake in time, hit his friend's moped and crashed into the metal post of a fence. The teenager was seriously injured by the impact. After first aid, the team from the Christophorus 16 rescue helicopter took the casualty to Graz Regional Hospital/Pediatric Surgery. The second person involved remained uninjured.