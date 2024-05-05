Vorteilswelt
CONCERNS SALZBURG

What has happened so far – what needs to happen?

Nachrichten
05.05.2024 08:00

A commentary by "Salzburg-Krone" editor-in-chief Claus Pándi.

It will soon be another year since the black-blue state government took power in Salzburg.

Although: what power?

After all, power has to do with making things happen. And here the state government poses a puzzle: What has the coalition carpentered by Wilfried Haslauer actually done so far?

Certainly: the administration is running more or less reliably as always.

However, there has been very little to hear and even less to see of political projects and plans that could move the state forward in recent months.

The black-blue state government after its inauguration on June 14, 2023 at the Chiemseehof. At the beginning, there was still talk of a few projects. After that, it became increasingly quiet around the coalition. More and more people are asking: What are they actually doing? (Bild: Tröster Andreas/ANDREAS TROESTER)
The black-blue state government after its inauguration on June 14, 2023 at the Chiemseehof. At the beginning, there was still talk of a few projects. After that, it became increasingly quiet around the coalition. More and more people are asking: What are they actually doing?
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/ANDREAS TROESTER)

Well, the FPÖ is focusing on the wolf. That may well be important in some regions. However, the topic hardly fills the evening.

The end of the 100 km/h speed limit on the Tauern highway will certainly please some people. But it's not really a big deal.

Is there anything else to come? Do Haslauer and his blue partners just not want to reveal what they have in store for the future?

Let's not be unfair. It is possible that some of the achievements of the ÖVP and the FPÖ have been overlooked. Therefore: If you, dear readers, know what the coalition has done for the country or for you personally, please write to me (the e-mail address is under my name above).

Please also write if you have any suggestions as to what Haslauer and his team should do.

Perhaps we can help the government together to get things moving.

Claus Pándi
Claus Pándi
