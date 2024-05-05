Burgenländer plays Jackson chauffeur in movie

Excluded by Jehovah's Witnesses

For the shoot, he drove Joshua Consigli, alias "Jacko", through the "City of Angels". "The pop star hardly had any confidants, his lawyer and his chauffeur were among them," says Blecha. The film - which translates as "A gift from God" - explores the little-known aspects of the singer. The focus is on his firm faith between 1982 and 1989, at the time of his biggest hits. Jehovah's Witness Michael Jackson had been expelled from the organization, which was considered a cult. "The pop star knew the Bible by heart. He constantly used words and quotes from it. He taught his colleagues how to pray," says the director. "'Jacko' was a highly devout person," adds Blecha.