Secrets revealed
Burgenländer plays Jackson chauffeur in movie
"A Gift from God" now reveals hitherto little-known cinematic aspects of one of the greatest singers of all time. A Burgenlander also plays a role in the movie.
A superstar who was lonely despite having millions of fans all over the world - Michael Jackson. His chauffeur was always at "Jacko's" side. The Burgenland film producer Norbert Blecha, who was in front of the camera himself for the cinematic project "A Gift From God" by his French colleague Liana Marabini, slipped into this role. The film was shot in Menton, a charming town on the Côte d'Azur. "The movie is actually set in Los Angeles. The palm tree backdrop and the flair in Menton come very close to the US metropolis," says Blecha.
Excluded by Jehovah's Witnesses
For the shoot, he drove Joshua Consigli, alias "Jacko", through the "City of Angels". "The pop star hardly had any confidants, his lawyer and his chauffeur were among them," says Blecha. The film - which translates as "A gift from God" - explores the little-known aspects of the singer. The focus is on his firm faith between 1982 and 1989, at the time of his biggest hits. Jehovah's Witness Michael Jackson had been expelled from the organization, which was considered a cult. "The pop star knew the Bible by heart. He constantly used words and quotes from it. He taught his colleagues how to pray," says the director. "'Jacko' was a highly devout person," adds Blecha.
When asked about the accusations of child abuse against Michael Jackson, he says: "Michael Jackson obviously loved children because he himself had a difficult childhood. He donated a lot of money to hospitals and youth organizations. The lawsuit against him was more of a business model."
"A Gift From God" can be seen at the Cannes Film Festival from May 14. Blecha: "I've already played bigger roles. But this will be an exciting movie."
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.