Vacation fun that makes children strong despite their handicap

Helpers gain completely new experiences

For the first time, the volunteers are now also struggling with a handicap themselves: "For our camps from July 6 to 14 and from July 27 to August 4 in Raabs an der Thaya, we are still eight counselors short," Stoifl turns to the large "Krone" family with a call for help. This is because 20 carers are needed to travel with the 14 children and young people with severe and multiple disabilities. "The volunteers, who also receive financial recognition, will be well prepared by us. It would be good if they already had experience in this area, but that's not necessary either," says the chairwoman, emphasizing that no training is mandatory. Rather, the camps are also a special kind of personal development: "What you can learn during this week and from us in advance is tremendous," says Stoifl confidently about these very special and warm experiences, which Heller can hardly have anywhere else in this form. Supervisors are asked to inform themselves and apply quickly via the club website.