EU candidate Schieder calls for a “Europe First” pact

The two antibiotics "penicillins" and "cephalosporins" account for around 80 percent of the antibiotics used worldwide. China has specialized in the production of these drugs and has entered into a price war against European products.

With a market share of 32%, China was the largest pharmaceutical manufacturer in the world in 2018. And the trend is rising sharply: in 2013, China's share was still 26.5 percent.