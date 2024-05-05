Tips from the mountain rescue service
Snowfields: Danger of falling particularly high this year
The first huts are opening. But because there is still an unusual amount of snow on many hiking routes, you need to be particularly careful.
After the brief spell of late winter, mountain lovers have been programmed for spring again since Saturday at the latest. But watch out: The greenery and warm temperatures in the valley belie the fact that winter is still the order of the day in higher regions. "There is still a lot of snow higher up this year, more than usual at the beginning of May," says Hermann Spiegl, head of the Tyrolean Mountain Rescue Service.
Slipping means danger to life
The snow is not limited to pathless terrain, but in many places covers paths and trails that lead through (steep) slopes, flanks and gullies. Anyone who slips while crossing is in mortal danger. "Especially in the morning and particularly on the north side, the snowfields are hard and dangerous," warns Spiegl.
Anyone who feels unsafe on snowfields should always turn back first.
Hermann Spiegl, Landesleiter Bergrettung Tirol
He strongly advises wearing sturdy footwear and carrying poles on a hike. Grödel - also known as snow spikes - should never be missing from your rucksack. These "snow chains for shoes" can prevent life-threatening falls, especially on hard frozen snow.
"But if you feel unsafe, it's better to turn back," emphasizes the Tyrolean mountain rescue chief. And he backs up this tip with hard facts: "Slipping on a snow field is similar to free falling. There is no run-out zone at the bottom." On the contrary. This is often followed by a gravel field. The injuries are correspondingly severe.
Avalanches and thunderstorms
Of course, hikers should also keep the issue of avalanches in mind. And - paradoxically in addition to avalanches - the danger of thunderstorms must also be taken into account when planning a tour.
