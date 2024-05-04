“Unknown Familiars”: a stroll with a gut feeling

You shouldn't even try to find a common thread , the curators assureduring the preliminary tour with the "Krone". The hanging doesnot follow a chronology. "Rather, the aim is to create dialogs that can be read intuitively," says Batka. "We invite you to take a walk, where you can let your gut feeling guide you and let the works work their magic." Thedynamic exhibition architecture plays an important role in this; thanks to retracted walls, it constantly opens up new perspectives, a "contemporary viewof works from the past" - and thus connects the highlights of the collections at eye level.