Baric as “Lama” and hero Konrad with a movie tear

Rock rock star Bonnie Tyler fired up the 47,000 fans in the Happel Stadium before the game, and the Austrians did the same during the 90 minutes. In which Adi Hütter became the man of the evening with his 1:0 winning goal. Despite all the euphoria - which was almost boundless - there were also downsides. Eintracht striker Anthony Yeboah's contact with the ball was accompanied by monkey noises, Salzburg coach Otto Baric was provoked into a "llama attack" and spat at the Georgian Kakhaber Tskhadadze. The consequence: a five-match ban!