"Krone" series
Baric as “Lama” and hero Konrad with a movie tear
Part 5 of the "Krone" series: Austria Salzburg's president Quehenberger was first declared crazy and then a genius. Coach Otto Baric caused a stir as "Lama", the Eintracht players became Frankfurt sausages.
The jubilation over the promotion against Sporting had not yet died down when the next cry of joy was heard: Salzburg versus Frankfurt - that was the clash in the UEFA Cup quarter-finals!
A dream draw for the team from Mozart's city. But as soon as it was finalized, the jubilation got stuck in many people's throats. "We're playing in Vienna," announced President Rudi Quehenberger.
The fans were horrified, the players couldn't believe their ears. "We thought he was crazy," laughs Heimo Pfeifenberger today. "I couldn't believe he was serious," Heribert Weber was also stunned.
Quehenberger was firmly convinced of his idea and declared the meeting an international match. After 17 lost European Cup duels against German clubs, a red-white-red team was finally to succeed. The motto: Salzburg for Austria - Austria for Salzburg! On the first day of advance sales, his idea turned out to be a stroke of genius.
"Almost kicking down the doors"
"They're almost kicking down our doors," explained Heinz Palme, ÖFB press spokesman at the time. The match was sold out within a very short time. "We could have sold 500,000 tickets," says Quehenberger. "Rudi had a nose for it," Pfeifenberger is still amazed.
Rock rock star Bonnie Tyler fired up the 47,000 fans in the Happel Stadium before the game, and the Austrians did the same during the 90 minutes. In which Adi Hütter became the man of the evening with his 1:0 winning goal. Despite all the euphoria - which was almost boundless - there were also downsides. Eintracht striker Anthony Yeboah's contact with the ball was accompanied by monkey noises, Salzburg coach Otto Baric was provoked into a "llama attack" and spat at the Georgian Kakhaber Tskhadadze. The consequence: a five-match ban!
Unimpressed by this, Quehenberger made a promise to his then girlfriend (and now wife). "I told her I'd invite her to Bora Bora if we won. We came back the day before the second leg," grins the "Präse". During his absence, the German media stylized the second leg as a "hate duel" and declared the Ösis to be "bad guys".
"Can't hit the empty net"
Yeboah, who held no grudges, was presented with a bouquet of flowers as reconciliation before the second leg, while Frankfurt star Uwe Bein declared: "We win 3:0!" The Germans took the lead through Gaudino after 21 minutes. To make matters worse, Salzburg - with Baric cheering on from the stands - lost Artner to a red card. In terms of play, however, there was no sign of their inferiority as the visitors fought their way into extra time and then into a penalty shoot-out.
Before this, Otto Konrad grabbed the ball for a penalty try. He missed the goal. "He doesn't hit the empty net," TV reporter Ulli Potofski joked about the goalkeeper. He only found out about it afterwards, but proved him wrong.
First Otto stopped Gaudino, then Binz. When the score was 4:4 and Salzburg could secure a place in the semi-finals with a goal, Thomas Winklhofer went towards the penalty area. "I told him I'd do it," reveals Konrad. "I didn't care how I hit it in. He went straight at the goal. In the end, it didn't matter." Afterwards, the fan favorite had a kind of film tear. "My nerves were completely gone. My brain was playing tricks on me." Konrad didn't care - Austria made it 1:17 and sensationally reached the semi-finals!
Part 6: Stadler kept his word when his daughter asked him: "Dad, score a goal for me"
