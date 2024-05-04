Hamas confirmed that its delegation would arrive in Cairo on Saturday. According to media reports, indirect negotiations on the release of hostages and a ceasefire are to continue at the weekend. William Burns, head of the US intelligence agency CIA, had already arrived in Cairo on Friday, reported the news portal "Axios", citing three sources familiar with the matter. However, a senior Israeli official told the Times of Israel that expectations that an agreement was imminent were dampened. "Even though the mediators are expressing optimism, Israel has not yet heard that Hamas is willing to back down from its maximum positions," the official was quoted as saying on Saturday morning.