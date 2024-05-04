Meter-high flames
Night owl discovers fire in the town center
On Saturday night in Feldkirchen an der Donau, nothing remained of a barn that burned to the ground in the center of town. A night owl had discovered the meter-high flames and raised the alarm. The cause of the fire is still unclear, but arson is suspected.
"When we got there, I saw that the fire had spread to the neighboring house," reports incident commander Simon Berger from the Feldkirchen an der Donau fire department. The windows of the building, next to which a barn was completely engulfed in flames, had already burst at around 1 am.
Luckily, the house was unoccupied and no one was in the barn. No one was therefore injured in the fire.
"Fire in the middle of the village square"
A night owl had discovered the flames in the barn, where wood was stored, and alerted the emergency services. "We launched a fire-fighting attack from all sides," says Berger. "The challenge was that the fire was in the middle of the village square. There was a lot of flying sparks."
A total of six fire departments and around 150 firefighters were deployed. For the Feldkirchen volunteer fire department, the work was not finished until around 5 a.m.
Investigation underway
The police are still investigating the cause of the fire. At the moment, arson cannot be ruled out, as both the barn and the neighboring building were unoccupied. And only recently, woodpiles burned down in the neighboring community ...
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.