Urfahranermarkt once again a meeting place for connoisseurs

From Oxenfetzen to Kinder-Bueno-Shake

The "Frau Knolle" food truck is no longer an insider tip - Carina Langmair delights with pulled pork, nuggets, spiral potatoes and more. If you've never tried Kevin "Wüdschütz" Fux's Oxenfetzen, you should definitely do so. All those who like things a little more exotic will get their money's worth at Sanjeev Gahlay (in front of the halls of the "Linzer Frühling"). Andrea Landsfried, otherwise your favorite café boss in the Haid Center, tempts you with homemade bubble tea and children's Bueno shakes, while the waffle maker offers fantastic toppings on his pastries. Also worth a sin: the various creations in Kaiserschmarrn-Paradies - somewhat hidden in the outdoor area in front of Hall C.