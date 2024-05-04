“For him it’s a whistle – for us it’s the world”

He has hardly slept, has not looked at the analysis video of the final - Rapids coach Klauß is also struggling to come to terms with the shattered Cup dream. "It's getting better day by day." Only the lack of understanding for referee Gishamer remains: "Without emotions I would have formulated it (his criticism) differently, but in terms of content I stick to it," Klauß does not understand why the VAR images were not used for Storm's 2:1. "Every good referee looks at it. He just wiped it away. For him it was just a whistle, but for us it's the world."