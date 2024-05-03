Vorteilswelt
"Bock" and celebrities

Bronze statue holding the wind turbine and cable car gondola

Nachrichten
04.05.2024 07:40

The Gauder Fest 2024 is underway! The procession of the Zell am Ziller brass band together with floats and traditional groups heralded the start of the major event. In the marquee, it was all about witty words, Gauder Bock and celebrities.

comment0 Kommentare

It is a festival that continues to draw the crowds. The best proof of this: the official opening on Friday. Around 5000 visitors stormed the marquee - meaning it was sold out - there was not a single empty seat at any table and the bars on the sides were also bustling with activity.

Luis from South Tyrol had the laughs on his side in the packed tent (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Luis from South Tyrol had the laughs on his side in the packed tent
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

The "important" sector M
As usual, the so-called Sector M attracted the attention of many visitors. In other words, the area where everyone who is anyone is to be found. In addition to mayors, municipal and city politicians as well as the Tyrolean state government including some opposition politicians, this year Minister Norbert Totschnig and Minister Karoline Edtstadler (both ÖVP), NR Sigrid Maurer (Greens) and NR Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) were also present.

The "Krone" guests Peter Buglas (Progress Werbung), Patrick Murnig (GF JumpandReach), Thomas and Kathrin Mark (MK Illumination, front) as well as Arvid Auner (Snowboard Vice World Champion), Jasmin Steiner (Head of Service "Tiroler Krone") and Andreas Mauerhofer (GF Company Code, back) were right in the middle of it all. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
The "Krone" guests Peter Buglas (Progress Werbung), Patrick Murnig (GF JumpandReach), Thomas and Kathrin Mark (MK Illumination, front) as well as Arvid Auner (Snowboard Vice World Champion), Jasmin Steiner (Head of Service "Tiroler Krone") and Andreas Mauerhofer (GF Company Code, back) were right in the middle of it all.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Kickl and the law
And some of them - after the beer tapping by LH Anton Mattle (ÖVP) - also had cabaret artist Luis from South Tyrol in their sights. And he did so during his satirical Gambrinus speech. "You once said: 'The law has to follow politics and not politics the law'," he turned to Kickl, "that means: if you are in charge, then the law has to follow you. That's the rule of law, right?"

Wolfgang Kos (Sales Manager "Tiroler Krone"), Barbara Wörister, Maria Dims (GF Zillertaler Trachtenwelt), Claus Meinert (Editor-in-Chief "Tiroler Krone"), Florian Zinnagl (GF Generali Open), Viktoria Veider-Walser (GF TVB Kitzbühel) and Christian Wörister (CEO Bergbahn Kitzbühel, from left). (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Wolfgang Kos (Sales Manager "Tiroler Krone"), Barbara Wörister, Maria Dims (GF Zillertaler Trachtenwelt), Claus Meinert (Editor-in-Chief "Tiroler Krone"), Florian Zinnagl (GF Generali Open), Viktoria Veider-Walser (GF TVB Kitzbühel) and Christian Wörister (CEO Bergbahn Kitzbühel, from left).
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

"Funeral directors - that's awkward"
The election campaign in Innsbruck also left its mark on Luis from South Tyrol: "Florian (Tursky, note) wanted to become mayor. But you can't do that alone. He got Flossmann as a supporter. He's a nice man, Flossi, but he's a funeral director. Psychologically speaking, that's awkward. Because the ÖVP needs an emergency doctor, it needs to be resuscitated. Flossmann can't do that. And what happened? The ÖVP was laid to rest in Innsbruck."

The float provides the necessary beer supplies (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
The float provides the necessary beer supplies
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Hörl statue with cable car gondola and wind turbine
NR Franz Hörl (ÖVP), a Zillertal veteran, also aroused the comedian's interest: "He can be set up again. The Hörl brand from Tyrol. But I'm not sure as what. Suggestion: Why don't you have yourself erected as a bronze statue? In parliament. A cable car gondola in your right hand, a wind turbine in your left. It has to make a fuss so that the sparks fly. Otherwise you won't recognize the Hörl brand."

ÖVP reception with Sophia Kircher and Josef Geisler. (Bild: Copyright © 2024, Recka Hammann.)
ÖVP reception with Sophia Kircher and Josef Geisler.
(Bild: Copyright © 2024, Recka Hammann.)
Christoph Steiner, Petra Steger and Peter Wurm (FPÖ) (Bild: Copyright © 2024, Recka Hammann.)
Christoph Steiner, Petra Steger and Peter Wurm (FPÖ)
(Bild: Copyright © 2024, Recka Hammann.)
ÖVP reception: Norbert Totschnig, Martin Lechner and Anton Mattle (from left) (Bild: Copyright © 2024, Recka Hammann.)
ÖVP reception: Norbert Totschnig, Martin Lechner and Anton Mattle (from left)
(Bild: Copyright © 2024, Recka Hammann.)
Philipp Aschenwald, Stephan Eberharter, Wolfang Kindl (Bild: Hammann Recka)
Philipp Aschenwald, Stephan Eberharter, Wolfang Kindl
(Bild: Hammann Recka)
Mario Gerber and Barbara Thaler (Bild: Copyright © 2024, Recka Hammann.)
Mario Gerber and Barbara Thaler
(Bild: Copyright © 2024, Recka Hammann.)
Herbert Kickl and Markus Abwerzger (FPÖ) (Bild: Hammann Recka)
Herbert Kickl and Markus Abwerzger (FPÖ)
(Bild: Hammann Recka)

Music and the Beer King
The program in the marquee was accompanied by the BMK Zell am Ziller and the band "BÄÄM&Brass". On the festival square, on the other hand, "Echt Böhmisch" and "Vöcklablech" played. And of course, Gambrinus, King of the Brewers, was not to be missed. He holds a protective hand over the Zillertal Gauder Fest.

Jasmin Steiner
Jasmin Steiner
