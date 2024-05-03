"Bock" and celebrities
Bronze statue holding the wind turbine and cable car gondola
The Gauder Fest 2024 is underway! The procession of the Zell am Ziller brass band together with floats and traditional groups heralded the start of the major event. In the marquee, it was all about witty words, Gauder Bock and celebrities.
It is a festival that continues to draw the crowds. The best proof of this: the official opening on Friday. Around 5000 visitors stormed the marquee - meaning it was sold out - there was not a single empty seat at any table and the bars on the sides were also bustling with activity.
The "important" sector M
As usual, the so-called Sector M attracted the attention of many visitors. In other words, the area where everyone who is anyone is to be found. In addition to mayors, municipal and city politicians as well as the Tyrolean state government including some opposition politicians, this year Minister Norbert Totschnig and Minister Karoline Edtstadler (both ÖVP), NR Sigrid Maurer (Greens) and NR Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) were also present.
Kickl and the law
And some of them - after the beer tapping by LH Anton Mattle (ÖVP) - also had cabaret artist Luis from South Tyrol in their sights. And he did so during his satirical Gambrinus speech. "You once said: 'The law has to follow politics and not politics the law'," he turned to Kickl, "that means: if you are in charge, then the law has to follow you. That's the rule of law, right?"
"Funeral directors - that's awkward"
The election campaign in Innsbruck also left its mark on Luis from South Tyrol: "Florian (Tursky, note) wanted to become mayor. But you can't do that alone. He got Flossmann as a supporter. He's a nice man, Flossi, but he's a funeral director. Psychologically speaking, that's awkward. Because the ÖVP needs an emergency doctor, it needs to be resuscitated. Flossmann can't do that. And what happened? The ÖVP was laid to rest in Innsbruck."
Hörl statue with cable car gondola and wind turbine
NR Franz Hörl (ÖVP), a Zillertal veteran, also aroused the comedian's interest: "He can be set up again. The Hörl brand from Tyrol. But I'm not sure as what. Suggestion: Why don't you have yourself erected as a bronze statue? In parliament. A cable car gondola in your right hand, a wind turbine in your left. It has to make a fuss so that the sparks fly. Otherwise you won't recognize the Hörl brand."
Music and the Beer King
The program in the marquee was accompanied by the BMK Zell am Ziller and the band "BÄÄM&Brass". On the festival square, on the other hand, "Echt Böhmisch" and "Vöcklablech" played. And of course, Gambrinus, King of the Brewers, was not to be missed. He holds a protective hand over the Zillertal Gauder Fest.
