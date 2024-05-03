Bronze statue holding the wind turbine and cable car gondola

Kickl and the law

And some of them - after the beer tapping by LH Anton Mattle (ÖVP) - also had cabaret artist Luis from South Tyrol in their sights. And he did so during his satirical Gambrinus speech. "You once said: 'The law has to follow politics and not politics the law'," he turned to Kickl, "that means: if you are in charge, then the law has to follow you. That's the rule of law, right?"