"Rethink visit"
Israel tightens travel warning for Malmö ahead of ESC
Israel has warned its citizens against traveling to Malmö, Sweden, which is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) next week. Due to "credible fears" of possible attacks on Israelis, the travel warning level for Malmö has been upgraded from two to three, Israel's National Security Council said.
Israelis planning a visit to Malmö are advised to reconsider, it said on Thursday. Starting on Saturday, there will be numerous concerts and parties in the southern Swedish city for a week, culminating in the grand ESC final on May 11. A total of more than 100,000 visitors are expected in Malmö.
In addition to the music events, several protest actions have also been announced against the backdrop of the Gaza war, including both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrations. The authorities in Malmö - the proportion of Muslim citizens in the city is very high - have already promised increased security measures
Koran burning in Malmö
On Friday, a man and a woman burned a Koran in Malmö. This could be seen in a video that was broadcast on the Tiktok platform. A Palestinian flag was also burned during the action in Malmö city center, not far from two ESC venues. The Swedish police were criticized for allowing the burning of the Koran so close to the major event.
The Eurovision Song Contest is the biggest music show in the world. Following the victory of singer Loreen last year, the competition will take place in Sweden in 2024. Kaleen will be competing for Austria in Malmö with the song "We Will Rave". She will compete with 15 other acts for one of ten tickets to the final in the second semi-final on May 9. The final will take place on May 11.
