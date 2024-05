13-year-old injured in accident with e-scooter

According to the police, the13-year-old from the Deutschlandsberg district was riding his e-scooter on the sidewalk towards the center of St. Stefan. At around 4.10 p.m., he wanted to cross the road at the safety path there. However, a 45-year-old car driver from the Graz-Umgebung district, who was also driving towards the town center, probably overlooked the boy - the 13-year-old was thrown to the ground and injured to an indeterminate degree. He was transported to Graz Regional Hospital by rescue helicopter.