“Emily in Paris”: New season sooner than expected
Fans of the cult series "Emily in Paris" won't have to wait much longer to find out what happens next in the turbulent love life of main character Emily, played by Lily Collins. The new season starts earlier than expected.
While the first three seasons were only released by Netflix towards the end of the year, the streaming service is releasing the first part of the fourth season on August 15. Part two will follow on September 12. One reason could be that Emily is taking a short vacation in Italy this time. The cast was spotted filming in Rome.
Lilly Colins and her cast mates announced the start dates in a video on Instagram on Friday.
In the video, the "Emily in Paris" stars are asked to summarize the latest season in three words. They do it in a very loving way.
Actress Ashley Park (Mindy Chen) explains with a twinkle in her eye: "Not finished yet". Lucas Bravo, who plays Emily's crush Gabriel, announces meaningfully: "Holy shit".
Camille Razat, who plays Gabriel's fiancée, came up with the word "chaotic" for the new season, while Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Emily's French boss Sylvie, is sure that it's all about one thing: "This season can be summed up in one word: Revenge."
Collins, of course, has the last word. She first comes up with "vulnerable" and later "adventurous" before confessing that she actually has more to say, namely the start dates.
