Waste collection gets cheaper, then price hike looms
Thanks to the federal government's fee brake, waste collection fees in Vienna will fall in the fall. But the joy of this could soon evaporate again, as several tariffs could rise afterwards. But one event gives hope.
First the good news: the federal states will receive money from the federal government to reduce charges. This was already decided last year. Of the total 150 million euros, more than 32 million euros will flow to Vienna.
And the city will use the entire amount to reduce the waste collection tariffs. Emptying the garbage cans will become cheaper in the fall (4th quarter) for all households and companies subject to charges. This will be decided by the relevant town hall committee on Monday, as the "Krone" has learned from informed sources.
There is no general answer to how much everyone will save. The household waste fees are based on the size of the container and the number of times it is emptied per year. The complete list can be found at https://www.wien.gv.at/umwelt/ma48/tarife/hausmuell.html.
The question is how long the joy of the reduction will last. In Vienna, there is the Valorization Act, which automatically increases municipal fees (sewer, wastewater, waste) if a threshold value based on inflation is exceeded. The deadline for this is the end of August. From today's perspective, it looks as if the rates will have to be raised on January 1, 2025.
In contrast to the federal government, the City of Vienna is adjusting for inflation within its own sphere of influence. This unspeakable inflation law should therefore finally be abolished!
Gemeinderat Manfred Juraczka (ÖVP)
Bild: Martin Jöchl
According to the ÖVP, the increase - including more expensive parking fees - could amount to up to 60 euros. However, the city hall parties could suspend the automatic increase by majority vote.
The chances of this are not bad at all. 2025 is the Vienna elections. Traditionally, governments do not like to tighten the screw on fees.
However, in order to banish the sword of Damocles completely, ÖVP finance spokesman Manfred Juraczka wants to overturn the "inflation law" altogether. In other words, abolish it so that it is off the table. However, it is questionable whether the city's blacks will find a majority for this in the municipal council.
