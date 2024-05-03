"Invite Pumuckl"
Wolff and Nepp take issue with each other on Twitter
The dispute between the FPÖ and Armin Wolf on X (formerly Twitter) came to a head on Friday. Vienna's FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp suggested to the ORF presenter that he should interview "Pumuckl" after all. An answer followed promptly.
The ORF presenter had already had a heated exchange with the Freedom Party on Twitter on Thursday.
The background: Wolf announced on the platform that the head of the AfD would be invited for an interview next week.
The FPÖ, on the other hand, felt offended that the blue EU lead candidate Harald Vilimsky had only been invited for a short election campaign report. In response, Wolf countered that the ORF had invited top candidates from the EU parliamentary groups.
Wolf threatens legal action
The FPÖ then made fun of the phrase "EU-wide lead candidate" (which does not exist in this sense). Wolf then even threatened to sue.
On Friday, the heated political duel entered the next round. This time between Nepp and Wolf. The presenter claimed that the "ZiB 2" editorial team could invite whoever they wanted. Nepp replies: "They can invite whoever they want. Even Pumuckl for all I care."
Several duels between Wolf and the FPÖ
In the past, there have always been heated discussions between Wolf and representatives of the Freedom Party. Such as in January, when the ORF fee was at issue. Wolf and Vilimsky even argued on camera during the 2019 EU election campaign.
