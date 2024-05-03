Austria provided the “miracle of Lehen”

Lainer with the opening goal

Before they went through the roof a few days later in the second leg. But first things first: After a goalless first half, it was Leo Lainer who put the home side ahead in the 47th minute with a powerful shot from just under 30 meters. "I'm proud of that goal," says the 63-year-old. His goal was the initial spark for a comeback that went down in history. And that was despite Kurt Garger being sent off shortly before the end after a handball.