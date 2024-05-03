"Krone" series
Austria provided the “miracle of Lehen”
Part 4 of the "Krone" series: Casino Salzburg's match of the century against the superstars of Sporting and how the Euro Fighters came to appear in the legendary "Musikantenstadl" with Karl Moik.
The names could not have sounded better: Coach Bobby Robson, "co" José Mourinho (who acted as a spy), plus superstars à la Krassimir Balakov and Luís Figo. Salzburg had drawn the jackpot in the UEFA Cup round of 16 with Sporting. David from the city of Mozart against Goliath from Lisbon. Hardly anyone had put a penny on Otto Baric's team.
In the first leg, the Portuguese team's superiority was reflected in a 2:0 victory. "Otto Konrad went above and beyond," recalled Heribert Weber, the captain of the Austria heroes. "He saved ten hundred percent, it was madness!" Hermann Stadler explains: "I had our only chance, otherwise it was a one-goal game. We hardly touched the ball."
Baric's faith moved mountains
While even the biggest optimists among the fans saw the end coming, there was one whose faith in the team remained unshakeable. "You know, Mr. President, we have a great chance. They don't want bad weather or a bad pitch," said President Rudi Quehenberger, imitating successful coach Otto Baric, who addressed those words to him on the flight home. "I thought, in a very positive sense, that he was going a bit crazy," laughs the club patron 30 years later.
Before the Violets braced themselves against the threat of the end in front of 13,500 fans in Lehen and hundreds of thousands in front of the TV, they made a detour to the "Musikantenstadl". Quehenberger and presenter Karl Moik were close friends. This led to the appearance, which further boosted the already high popularity ratings of Konrad, Heimo Pfeifenberger and co.
Lainer with the opening goal
Before they went through the roof a few days later in the second leg. But first things first: After a goalless first half, it was Leo Lainer who put the home side ahead in the 47th minute with a powerful shot from just under 30 meters. "I'm proud of that goal," says the 63-year-old. His goal was the initial spark for a comeback that went down in history. And that was despite Kurt Garger being sent off shortly before the end after a handball.
That was forgotten a few minutes later when Adi Hütter embarrassed the visitors' goalkeeper Costinha with another long-range shot and sensationally sent the team from Mozartstadt into extra time. Martin Amerhauser became the match-winner in extra time - 3:0! "I remember the goal like it was yesterday," Weber grins and explains: "The ball came to the five-man corner after a corner. I sprinted in and lifted the ball over the defender to Amerhauser. He volleyed it with his left foot. The young Bua - unbelievable!"
Austria on cloud nine
The scorer of the golden goal reveals: "In my madness, I promised the Anifer Krampussen that I would run to them if I scored. That's all I thought about at that moment." Lainer explains the big difference that evening: "Sporting had the better individual players, we had the better team." The defeated Portuguese were allowed to take off after all thanks to a special permit (there is a ban on night flights in Salzburg) - Salzburg's Euro fighters were on cloud nine even without a plane.
