Statement irritates
Biden calls ally Japan “xenophobic”
At an election campaign event, the incumbent US President Joe Biden caused irritation. He stated that Japan and India are "xenophobic". This statement came as a surprise, as both countries are allies of the United States.
"Why is China doing so badly economically? Why is Japan in trouble? Why is Russia in trouble? And India? Because they are xenophobic," said Biden, according to the speech transcript.
Sager at "Heritage Month" event
The 81-year-old emphasized that the US economy is growing in part because the country is accepting immigrants. The event to mark Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which took place on Wednesday, was neither filmed nor recorded; only a small group of journalists reported on it.
While China and Russia are considered opponents of the US, Biden's comments about allies Japan and India are surprising. Since taking office in 2021, the US president had actually strengthened relations with the two countries.
Spokesperson emphasized that allies are respected
The White House explained that Biden's statement was intended to express "that the United States is a nation of immigrants and that this is in our DNA". "Our allies know very well how much the president respects them, values their friendship and appreciates their contributions," said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.
Critics attack Biden's advanced age
The 81-year-old Biden wants to run against his former Republican opponent Donald Trump in the presidential election in November. In recent months, Biden has repeatedly made slips of the tongue and mix-ups. This has fueled criticism that the US Democrat is too old for the presidency.
