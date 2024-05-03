Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Statement irritates

Biden calls ally Japan “xenophobic”

Nachrichten
03.05.2024 13:53

At an election campaign event, the incumbent US President Joe Biden caused irritation. He stated that Japan and India are "xenophobic". This statement came as a surprise, as both countries are allies of the United States.

comment0 Kommentare

"Why is China doing so badly economically? Why is Japan in trouble? Why is Russia in trouble? And India? Because they are xenophobic," said Biden, according to the speech transcript.

Sager at "Heritage Month" event
The 81-year-old emphasized that the US economy is growing in part because the country is accepting immigrants. The event to mark Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which took place on Wednesday, was neither filmed nor recorded; only a small group of journalists reported on it.

While China and Russia are considered opponents of the US, Biden's comments about allies Japan and India are surprising. Since taking office in 2021, the US president had actually strengthened relations with the two countries.

Spokesperson emphasized that allies are respected
The White House explained that Biden's statement was intended to express "that the United States is a nation of immigrants and that this is in our DNA". "Our allies know very well how much the president respects them, values their friendship and appreciates their contributions," said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Critics attack Biden's advanced age
The 81-year-old Biden wants to run against his former Republican opponent Donald Trump in the presidential election in November. In recent months, Biden has repeatedly made slips of the tongue and mix-ups. This has fueled criticism that the US Democrat is too old for the presidency.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf