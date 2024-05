These comic figures help you around the house

"My Kärcher became R2D2"

But what's the story behind Helmi, Pikachu and co. The Gallneukirchen native explains: "My Kärcher vacuum cleaner was always standing around in the garage, and at some point I thought I could make an R2-D2 (note: robot from "Star Wars") out of it." No sooner said than done: a salad bowl as a helmet, wooden arms, some paint - and he was ready. Suddenly, the ideas of what other comic figures could be realized began to flow. However, Christoph Pirngruber not only needed salad bowls, but also more vacuum cleaners: "I got them on 'willhaben'," laughs the creative hobbyist.