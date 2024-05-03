Vorteilswelt
Carinthian woman dismissed

Primary school teacher hits boy with shoes

Nachrichten
03.05.2024 11:42

The accusations against a Carinthian primary school teacher are serious. The teacher allegedly hit one of her pupils with slippers, pushed him off his chair and insulted other children. The education directorate has now pulled the ripcord and suspended the teacher.

The incident at a Carinthian elementary school is said to have taken place at the end of April. The teacher is said to have pushed the first-grader so hard that the boy fell from his chair onto the floor. But the teacher's attack apparently didn't end there. She then allegedly hit the pupil's head with her slippers.

"Unfortunately, I can confirm the incident", says Isabella Penz, Director of Education in Carinthia, in an interview with "Krone".

Several children attacked
The case became public as several pupils and a teacher witnessed the attack by the teacher. The second teacher finally contacted the school management, who took further action against the teacher. After other pupils found out about the act of violence, they also contacted the school management. They too are said to have been pinched, pulled by the hair or roughly insulted by the teacher.

Legal steps initiated
For this reason, the Carinthian Education Directorate also took action: "Steps under employment law and dismissal proceedings were initiated immediately," says Penz. "We have also sent a statement of facts to the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt." However, this has not yet been received.

The case is now being investigated by the Education Directorate together with the school management. The children concerned are now receiving educational and psychological support. It is also unclear whether this alleged outburst by the teacher was the first or whether there is already a previous history. Penz: "I can't say anything about that."

Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
