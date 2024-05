Jubilee church day: two days full of bacon enjoyment

Saturday, May 4th:

10 a.m.: Start

10.30 am: ceremonial entry of the Steuerberg traditional band

11 am: Golden bacon cutting ceremony

11.30 am: Concert by the Trachtenkapelle Steuerberg

1 p.m.: Greetings from the guests of honor

Fashion show by the "Alpe Adria Manufaktur Strohmaier"

Entertainment with the MOS trio

Sunday, May 5th:

10 a.m.: Start

10.30 am: Dance by the rural youth of Strasbourg

11 a.m.: Morning pint with "Die 4 Lavanttaler"

Free admission on both days.

There will be a Gurktaler snack basket and a weekend with the new Kia from Elsenbauerm to be won in the big treasure competition .

A mast sow will also be raffled off.