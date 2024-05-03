Germany: Call for caliphate to become a criminal offense

Form of rule from the time of the prophet

The caliphate as a form of rule dates back to the time after the death of the Prophet of Islam, Mohammed, in 632 AD and refers to a system based on Islamic law (Sharia). As Mohammed's deputy, the caliph was both a religious and secular ruler. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had already called for consequences on Monday: "It is quite clear: all Islamist activities must be tackled with the possibilities and options of our constitutional state." We need to take a close look at "what specific consequences we need to draw from the things we saw there".