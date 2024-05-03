After Islamist demonstrations
Germany: Call for caliphate to become a criminal offense
Following the Islamist demonstration in Hamburg, there are further calls for clear consequences. According to CDU/CSU politician Christoph de Vries, anyone who publicly calls for the establishment of a caliphate in Germany should be punished in future. In an interview with the German Press Agency, the member of the Bundestag called for a cross-party unity that such demonstrations would not be tolerated and that criminal action would be taken against them.
"Even if this is sensitive to fundamental rights and represents an encroachment on freedom of expression, we must take this debate seriously," said the opposition politician. The German government's religious affairs commissioner, Frank Schwabe (SPD), referred to the limits of religious freedom with regard to such demonstrations.
Public demand could be punishable by law
De Vries emphasized that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) should submit a legislative proposal. In his view, it would be conceivable, for example, to create a regulation according to which anyone who publicly calls for the establishment of a state order in Germany that is incompatible with the free democratic basic order would be liable to prosecution. It would also be possible to amend the law to include the offense of high treason or defamation of the state.
Last weekend, a demonstration organized by Islamists in Hamburg caused outrage. The more than 1000 participants had aggressively denounced allegedly Islamophobic politics and media coverage. They also called for a caliphate as a solution to social problems - even if only for Islamic states. The rally was organized by the group Muslim Interaktiv, which has been classified as extremist by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.
"Hate and incitement are absolutely unacceptable"
The Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia, Henrik Wüst, is now also pushing for consequences. "Calls for a caliphate in Germany, hatred and agitation on the streets are absolutely unacceptable," the CDU politician told Stern magazine. "The Federal Minister of the Interior should finally ban the organizations behind such caliphate fantasies."
The religious affairs commissioner Schwabe told the "Rheinische Post" (Friday) with regard to the demonstration: "Hatred and agitation and undermining the free democratic basic order naturally have nothing to do with religious freedom. On the contrary, they undermine the idea of respect for human rights - and therefore also freedom of religion and belief - in a democratic, pluralistic political system." A project that calls the free democratic basic order into question cannot invoke religious freedom, even if it repeatedly refers to a religion. "That has just as little to do with religious freedom as right-wing extremists who supposedly want to defend Christianity."
Form of rule from the time of the prophet
The caliphate as a form of rule dates back to the time after the death of the Prophet of Islam, Mohammed, in 632 AD and refers to a system based on Islamic law (Sharia). As Mohammed's deputy, the caliph was both a religious and secular ruler. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had already called for consequences on Monday: "It is quite clear: all Islamist activities must be tackled with the possibilities and options of our constitutional state." We need to take a close look at "what specific consequences we need to draw from the things we saw there".
Expert does not expect any "caliphate demos" in Austria
In Austria, too, there is growing concern about the increased public appearance of radical Islamists. However, Islamic scholar Rüdiger Lohlker from the University of Vienna does not see any danger of a situation similar to that in Germany. The mobilization potential of groups such as Muslim Interactive is too low in this country. A ban would therefore be of little use, but: "These movements are very attractive, especially for students who are looking for answers and security in life."
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.