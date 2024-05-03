Berlin wants to give away Goebbels villa on Bogensee lake

Berlin's Senator for Finance Stefan Evers wants to give away an area at Bogensee lake with a former villa of Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels in Wandlitz if necessary. "I am offering anyone who wants to take over the site to take it as a gift from the state of Berlin," said the CDU politician in the House of Representatives on Thursday. So far, however, neither the municipality of Wandlitz nor the state of Brandenburg or the federal government have been interested in such a "generous gift".