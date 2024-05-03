China’s new car design style has German roots

BMW is becoming simpler

BMW is also turning to a new design language with the New Class. In Munich, they have obviously recognized what customers really want, and not just in China. BMW chief designer Adrian van Hooydonk presented the latest development stage of the new series at the motor show in Beijing. It is due to go into series production next year. Large windows, light elements instead of chrome, a large screen instead of many displays and buttons. The latest development stage of the New Class has flared fenders at the front and looks sportier and more mature than the first model: "We will adopt 90 percent of this in series production," promises van Hoydoonk.