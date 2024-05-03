The winning project
Automatically saved design
In the immediate vicinity of Johannes Kepler University in Linz-Auhof, the excavators are due to start rolling by the end of 2025: The state and federal governments are spending more than EUR 200 million on the campus of the new IT:U digital university.
Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) had two good reasons to travel to Linz on Thursday: Firstly, it doesn't hurt to show presence in the pre-election campaign and secondly, it is now clear what the new IT:U university will look like.
By the end of 2025, the excavators will be rolling in the green belt in Linz-Auhof in the immediate vicinity of the JKU to create the spatial conditions for 3,000 students, scientists and the administration. The design by Viennese architects Kronaus Mitterer was the winner out of 40 submissions.
400 applications from all over the world for ten positions
"Wood and greenery will be the defining elements of the new campus. The roofs will be greened and equipped with photovoltaic systems, and geothermal energy and waste heat from the data centers will be used as renewable energy sources," says Hans-Peter Weiss from Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft. The construction costs for 2021 have been estimated at 234 million euros, and the legal framework has been created with a resolution in the National Council. The plan is to be finished by 2036, which IT:U founding president Stefanie Lindstaedt calls a "sporting deadline".
Polaschek, LH Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) and Linz Mayor Klaus Luger (SPÖ) emphasize the importance of the project to ensure competitiveness. After all, the IT:U has international appeal. This is also shown by the high number of applications for ten professorships: according to Lindstaedt, 400 scientists have already applied.
Mayor sticks to the location despite criticism
Despite all the euphoria, the project also has opponents in relation to the location. The Greens and the Linz plus party want to protect the green belt and would like to see the old post office near the main railway station used. City leader Luger is sticking with the location in Urfahr, if only because of the immediate proximity to the JKU and the shared use of resources such as the library or the canteen. Meanwhile, the Deputy Mayor of Linz, Martin Hajart (ÖVP), is calling for prudence and sees a great opportunity for development under the motto "Living, teaching and research".
