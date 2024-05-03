Automatically saved design

Mayor sticks to the location despite criticism

Despite all the euphoria, the project also has opponents in relation to the location. The Greens and the Linz plus party want to protect the green belt and would like to see the old post office near the main railway station used. City leader Luger is sticking with the location in Urfahr, if only because of the immediate proximity to the JKU and the shared use of resources such as the library or the canteen. Meanwhile, the Deputy Mayor of Linz, Martin Hajart (ÖVP), is calling for prudence and sees a great opportunity for development under the motto "Living, teaching and research".