St. Florian Abbey
On the trail of Anton Bruckner in the “place of the heart”
For the first time, there is a large exhibition about the composer Anton Bruckner at the Augustinian canons, the music icon spent 13 years of his life at St. Florian Abbey in Upper Austria. Now there is sheet music to see, music to hear - and you can even enter his room.
"We are the ones who have 'him'," says Johann Holzinger, provost of the Augustinian canons' monastery of St. Florian with pride.
Anton Bruckner is not only buried in the crypt, he also felt at home here. Even as a choirboy, Bruckner was given access to the world of music in the monastery, later he was a teacher and monastery organist here. He spent a total of 13 years of his life here and returned again and again.
Felt at home and was creative
"We have his piano, he played our organ, we have his room - prelate's corridor number 4 - where he liked to compose a lot; there are many documents and autographs in the abbey archive." Reason enough to finally show everything to the public.
From Saturday, May 4, the exhibition "How it all began. Bruckner's Visions", which was developed as part of the Upper Austrian KulturEXPO, will be open. Visitors can follow in Bruckner's footsteps through the long corridors of the monastery, discover his study and living room and see original scores.
Three pavilions with multimedia installations have been set up in the courtyard. You can listen to captivating passages from his life story, there is a digital Bruckner jukebox with 130 pieces of music, and students from the Leipzig University of the Arts have made short films on the subject. The tour also leads to the organ, the grave of Bruckner's siblings and the crypt.
It pays to book a guided tour
Cultural education is particularly important this time: there are two guided tours from Tuesday to Sunday (without advance booking), but you can also book tailor-made tours for groups and school classes. The culture app hublz also guides you through the rooms. Every Sunday is Super Culture Family Sunday with a creative program for families with children from the age of six.
Duration: Until 27. 10. at St. Florian Abbey
