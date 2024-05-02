After breaking the Guinness record, Lisa is back at it again

"Extremely cool opportunity"

As there is a lack of women with experience in multihull sailing, Clapcich wants to promote gender diversity in offshore sailing and give women the chance to race at a high level. "It's extremely cool that I can be part of it, you don't normally get the chance to sail a catamaran like this," says the power woman about the highly technical boats, which are equipped with 200m² gennakers and can reach speeds of up to 40 knots (74 km/h). All the women in the team are in top shape, although compared to men, it's also about tactics, strategy and mindset. "And I've always been a fighter," says Lisa, who works for the UYC Attersee and is completing her studies. In August, she will have her first assignment on the project, in which the environment and social responsibility are also important.