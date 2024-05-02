Vorteilswelt
Arctic follows sailing hit

After breaking the Guinness record, Lisa is back at it again

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 16:07

After a daring rowing adventure in the Arctic, she has been listed in the Guinness Book of Records several times. Now Lisa Farthofer has made it to the next great adventure: the 32-year-old from Lake Attersee made it onto an exclusive, all-women sailing crew on a super catamaran.

A total of 130 women applied. 15 from 12 countries were invited to the selection week in Brittany. Where, based on sailing skills, teamwork, communication on board and physical tests, six remained. Among them: Lisa Farthofer! The 32-year-old who has already made headlines this year. During the rowing adventure from Antarctica to South Georgia, which had to be aborted because it became too dangerous, Lisa made it into the Guinness Book - and now she has sailed into an exclusive team on a super catamaran! Namely in the new project in the Ocean Fifty class of Francesca Clapcich, who as skipper of the Ocean Fifty UpWind by MerConcept is building an all-female team to support her racing program. This culminates in the Route du Rhum - Destination Guadeloupe transatlantic single-handed regatta.

The rowing adventure ended up being too dangerous (Bild: zVg)
The rowing adventure ended up being too dangerous
(Bild: zVg)

"Extremely cool opportunity"
As there is a lack of women with experience in multihull sailing, Clapcich wants to promote gender diversity in offshore sailing and give women the chance to race at a high level. "It's extremely cool that I can be part of it, you don't normally get the chance to sail a catamaran like this," says the power woman about the highly technical boats, which are equipped with 200m² gennakers and can reach speeds of up to 40 knots (74 km/h). All the women in the team are in top shape, although compared to men, it's also about tactics, strategy and mindset. "And I've always been a fighter," says Lisa, who works for the UYC Attersee and is completing her studies. In August, she will have her first assignment on the project, in which the environment and social responsibility are also important.

Oliver Gaisbauer
Oliver Gaisbauer
