She only dates younger men

Cher: “Men my age are all dead”

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 14:08

At 77, singer Cher is far from finished with dating. But the pop icon is now choosing much younger men. She joked about this in a new interview.

For Cher, men her age are not potential romantic partners - because they no longer exist or they are too cowardly. During an appearance on the "Jennifer Hudson Show", the 77-year-old explained why she tends to look for partners who are younger than she is.

"The reason I'm with young men is because men who are my age or older - well, they're all dead by now," Cher said with a laugh.

Cher and her on-off boyfriend Alexander Edwards
Cher: "Younger men are braver"
But that doesn't seem to be her only problem with the men of her generation: "They used to be afraid to come near me, and younger men were the only ones who ..." - "They're brave," host Jennifer Hudson interrupted her.

"Yes, they were raised by women like me," Cher agreed. The 77-year-old doesn't want anyone to tell her not to date younger men either. For example, she rejected criticism of her relationship with 38-year-old Def Jam manager Alexander Edwards on Twitter in 2022: "Don't you have anything better to do?" she asked at the time, only to state: "I couldn't care less what anyone thinks."

"Was nervous": Cher turned Elvis Presley down
Hudson also wanted to know whether Cher had once actually turned Elvis Presley down. "It was because I was just nervous and I knew the people around him," Cher confirmed.

"And it wasn't that they were bad people, it was just that I was kind of nervous about his reputation. I'm really shy when I'm not working, and kind of shy around men."

Cher has been married twice before
Cher and Edwards had met at Paris Fashion Week in the fall of 2022 and also spent their first anniversary there, as the Oscar, Emmy and Grammy winner told The singer and actress has already been married twice and has two grown-up sons, while Edwards has a son with his ex-girlfriend, model Amber Rose.

