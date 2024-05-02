Up to 24 degrees
Sun, rain and thunderstorms: it will remain changeable
The weather throughout Austria will be extremely changeable in the coming days. At the weekend, sunshine and clouds will alternate again and again. Occasional thunderstorms are also possible. Temperatures will nevertheless remain mild with up to 24 degrees Celsius in the east.
Friday will show its rainy side. Already in the morning, dense clouds will spread across the whole of Austria. Rain showers and thunderstorm cells may occur in places until the afternoon. Nevertheless, it will remain mild, with temperatures between eleven and 19 degrees.
Sun and clouds will alternate on Saturday, and it will remain cloudy in the east for a long time. Short rain showers will occur repeatedly during the day. Temperatures between 16 and 22 degrees are expected by the afternoon.
Sunday will start mostly sunny and mild. During the course of the day, however, more clouds may appear. Local thunderstorms are also possible. Weather experts are expecting some heavy rain showers, especially in the mountains north of the main Alpine ridge. The maximum daily temperatures will be between 17 and 22 degrees.
On Monday, too, the sun will shine through a little more frequently at times. However, a disturbance zone will move through the whole of Austria from the west, causing a possible tendency towards showers and thunderstorms. Nevertheless, it will remain mild, with temperatures climbing up to 24 degrees in the east.
It will remain rainy and cloudy throughout Tuesday. Only in the south of the country is friendly and partly sunny weather expected at first. Moderate, sometimes brisk westerly winds will blow on the northern side of the Alps. In the morning, temperatures will be between five and twelve degrees. By the afternoon, daily highs will range between 18 and 24 degrees.
