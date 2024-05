Biker caught at 200 km/h on country road

The biker was stopped and checked. The 36-year-old motorcyclist was traveling at over 200 km/h on a Ducati motorcycle. The journey was recorded on video and the offense was evaluated. The analysis revealed a speed of 191 km/h instead of the permitted 80 km/h (open country). Due to the new legal regulations, which have been in force since March 2024, the motorcycle was provisionally confiscated on the spot by the officers and handed over to the authorities.