House explodes: “Like after an earthquake!”

In order not to endanger anyone, he initially ventured to the seriously injured man alone, fighting his way through rubble and broken furniture. "He was lying on the bed, the cone of rubble next to him, so he wasn't buried." He then ordered three comrades to join him. Using crash rescue - the aim of which is to get the injured person out as quickly as possible - they rescued the 72-year-old, whose birthday is today of all days, from the house that was in danger of collapsing. To do this, they hoisted him into a stretcher and left the building as quickly as possible. "Everything together took about a minute," says Preuß, happy that everything went well so far.