Press freedom: Austria “historically bad”

The ÖVP argues here with the rights of the accused and violations of highly personal spheres of life as well as media prejudgement. In addition, according to Hausjell, "the already very limited range of daily newspapers was reduced from 14 to just twelve titles because the government shut down the 'Wiener Zeitung' without need. 2023 was not a good year at all, but explicitly a pretty bad year for the diversity, strength and independence of journalism in Austria."