Warsaw synagogue attacked with Molotov cocktail

The Israeli ambassador to Poland, Jacov Livne, published a photo on the X network showing burn marks on the Nozyk Synagogue in the center of the city. Poland's President Andrzej Duda condemned the "shameful attack", as he called it. "There is no place for anti-Semitism in Poland! There is no place for hatred in Poland!", he wrote on X. Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also reacted to the suspected attack. "Thank God no one was injured. I wonder who is trying to disrupt our EU accession anniversary," he wrote.