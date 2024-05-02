Twelve percent have to save on food

According to the survey, younger people, sick people, people with a low level of education and the unemployed are particularly affected. Those affected would like to pay more attention to healthy food and food quality when shopping. The biggest hurdles are a lack of financial resources, too little time and a lack of affordable options. According to experts, measures such as free communal catering, a reduction in VAT on fruit, vegetables and pulses and the promotion of democratic supermarkets in combination with behavioral measures, such as increasing nutritional literacy, would be key.