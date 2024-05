Drove over the barrier line: Moped driver hit

Injuries of indeterminate degree

The moped was thrown over the car and came to rest on the road. The moped came to a standstill in the entrance to the petrol station. Three paramedics from the Samaritans happened to be in the petrol station at the time. They heard the collision and immediately set the rescue chain in motion. The 39-year-old was taken to Villach Regional Hospital with undetermined injuries. The car and moped of the person responsible were badly damaged.