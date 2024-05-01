Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Against influence peddling

Controversial law approved in Georgia

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 21:23

In Georgia, the parliament approved a law on so-called "foreign influence" on Wednesday. It stipulates that organizations that receive at least one fifth of their funding from abroad must register. Protests against the new law have been going on for weeks.

comment0 Kommentare

Critics see clear parallels with the law against "foreign agents" in Russia. This allows the authorities there to take massive action against critical media and organizations. On Wednesday evening, the new law was adopted at second reading with 83 votes in favor and 23 against. Three readings are required for it to be finally adopted.

Tens of thousands on the streets
Shortly after the decision, tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets. Opponents see this as an instrument to suppress critical media and organizations. People gathered in front of the parliament building in the Georgian capital Tbilisi and waved the flags of the country and the European Union.

The demonstrators waved flags of the country and the European Union. (Bild: AP/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
The demonstrators waved flags of the country and the European Union.
(Bild: AP/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Police forces with demonstrators (Bild: AP/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Police forces with demonstrators
(Bild: AP/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Tens of thousands of Georgians took to the streets on Wednesday evening. (Bild: AFP/Michel Rubinel)
Tens of thousands of Georgians took to the streets on Wednesday evening.
(Bild: AFP/Michel Rubinel)
Protesters in front of the parliament in the capital Tbilisi (Bild: AFP/Michel Rubinel)
Protesters in front of the parliament in the capital Tbilisi
(Bild: AFP/Michel Rubinel)
(Bild: AP/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
(Bild: AP/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

Abuse of government opponents?
The day before, police had already dispersed the demonstrators with tear gas and rubber bullets. 63 people were arrested, including the leader of the largest opposition party, who claimed to have been mistreated by the police. He published a photo showing his face swollen with blood.

Head of government Irakli Kobakhidze justified the harsh police action. The planned law, which would control non-governmental organizations, would protect the country from polarization and radicalization in the long term. In future, they will have to report if they receive more than a fifth of their income from abroad. This applies, for example, to projects that aim to promote democracy and work with funds from EU countries or the USA.

You can see Josep Borrell's tweet here.

Criticism from the EU and Vienna
The protests against the "Russian law" have been going on in the former Soviet republic for several weeks (see video above). EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell criticized the police action against peaceful demonstrators: "Georgia is an EU candidate country. I call on the authorities to guarantee the right to peaceful assembly," he wrote on Platform X.

The Foreign Ministry in Vienna also expressed its "deep concern" about the violence. "We support the Georgians' right to protest and call for a return to dialog," it said.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Georgia
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf