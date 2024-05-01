Against influence peddling
Controversial law approved in Georgia
In Georgia, the parliament approved a law on so-called "foreign influence" on Wednesday. It stipulates that organizations that receive at least one fifth of their funding from abroad must register. Protests against the new law have been going on for weeks.
Critics see clear parallels with the law against "foreign agents" in Russia. This allows the authorities there to take massive action against critical media and organizations. On Wednesday evening, the new law was adopted at second reading with 83 votes in favor and 23 against. Three readings are required for it to be finally adopted.
Tens of thousands on the streets
Shortly after the decision, tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets. Opponents see this as an instrument to suppress critical media and organizations. People gathered in front of the parliament building in the Georgian capital Tbilisi and waved the flags of the country and the European Union.
Abuse of government opponents?
The day before, police had already dispersed the demonstrators with tear gas and rubber bullets. 63 people were arrested, including the leader of the largest opposition party, who claimed to have been mistreated by the police. He published a photo showing his face swollen with blood.
Head of government Irakli Kobakhidze justified the harsh police action. The planned law, which would control non-governmental organizations, would protect the country from polarization and radicalization in the long term. In future, they will have to report if they receive more than a fifth of their income from abroad. This applies, for example, to projects that aim to promote democracy and work with funds from EU countries or the USA.
You can see Josep Borrell's tweet here.
Criticism from the EU and Vienna
The protests against the "Russian law" have been going on in the former Soviet republic for several weeks (see video above). EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell criticized the police action against peaceful demonstrators: "Georgia is an EU candidate country. I call on the authorities to guarantee the right to peaceful assembly," he wrote on Platform X.
The Foreign Ministry in Vienna also expressed its "deep concern" about the violence. "We support the Georgians' right to protest and call for a return to dialog," it said.
