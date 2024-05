Major search operation: hunter (82) did not come home

At 8.44 pm on Monday, the police in Hermagor received a report that the 82-year-old was missing. "He had left the hunting lodge 'Gemauerte Hütte' at around 5 p.m., walked around 1,400 meters of altitude alone in the direction of the valley and had not arrived home," an officer described the incident report. A large contingent of helpers - including mountain rescuers, sniffer and search dogs, helicopters and even drones - immediately rushed to the scene, which is located in the Zuchengraben (Graslitze) area near Förolach. "The area is steep and interspersed with rocks," says the police, explaining how challenging the search operation was.