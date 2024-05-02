“These centers relieve the burden on hospital staff”

New logistics center is on schedule

A rough concept for the third logistics center has been in place since the summer or autumn of 2023. Since then, the details have been worked out in a pre-project phase, which will be available in the form of a basis for decision-making by the summer. "A basis for decision-making should be available by the summer. In the best-case scenario, the location could also be decided by then," the Provincial Councillor added.