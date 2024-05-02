Vorteilswelt
95 percent want to get away

Despite inflation: desire to travel remains unchecked

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 06:00

Travel monitoring 2024 comes as a surprise: 95% want to travel or fly away. One in two will stay at home, 40 percent have already booked their time away. The "Krone" reveals where we are nevertheless saving money.

The world crises and the persistent spectre of inflation may have hit us hard - but we don't seem to be cutting back on summer vacations.

Whether it's a city break, adventure trip, cultural trip or relaxing on the beach: many people are not only dreaming of a vacation this year, but also want to travel in the annual travel monitoring survey conducted by the Austrian automobile club ÖAMTC (1000 respondents). Namely 95 percent in contrast to only 78 percent in the previous year. And 40 percent have already booked by the end of April.

(Bild: stock.adobe.com/Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/Krone KREATIV)

Vacations at home rather than far away fared better than in 2023. Of course, the longing for sun and sea remains. The under-30s in particular are drawn abroad. Italy and Croatia are among the top two destinations. Greece ranks third, followed by Spain, then Germany and Turkey.

Own car slows down rail and air travel
The average vacation budget per person remains almost unchanged at 1062 euros. However, it should be noted that holidaymakers are once again getting less for their money this year due to inflation ...

Inflation may have hit us hard - but people are obviously not saving money on their summer vacation (symbolic image). (Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Inflation may have hit us hard - but people are obviously not saving money on their summer vacation (symbolic image).
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)

And how do Austrians travel? The car is clearly in the fast lane. After all, 7 out of 10 respondents are prepared to put up with the car, and thus the traffic jams, and the private car is particularly popular with families. Last year, the figure was only 61 percent. Train travel, on the other hand, has decreased slightly, while air travel remains de facto the same.

62 percent of holidaymakers surveyed stated that they had to make savings this year due to inflation. This is mainly due to accommodation, local expenses and the number and duration of trips. The top destinations are Italy and Croatia.

Yvette Polasek, Reiseexpertin des Automobilclubs ÖAMTC

Nevertheless, the euro is not quite so loose, with savings being made primarily on eating out and excursions. They also cut back on accommodation. 55 percent of respondents will stay in a hotel, which is 10 percent less than in 2023.

Vacations at home are on the rise
Half of Austrians (42% in 2023) enjoy their time out in the mountains or at a lake. The 50-generation in particular swears by the classic summer getaway. Their top favorites include Carinthia, Styria and Upper Austria.

Martina Münzer-Greier
Oliver Papacek
