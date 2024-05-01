Because of Ukraine aid
Republican wants to plunge Congress into chaos
The Republican leader of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, is facing a vote of no confidence following his support for a multi-billion euro aid package for Ukraine. Radical Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Wednesday that she intends to oust the Speaker next week.
"I can hardly wait to see how the Democrats support a Republican chairman," said the ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump. Greene had already tabled a motion to this effect at the end of March after Johnson had allowed a vote on a budget package in the House of Representatives that Republican hardliners rejected.
Trumpist makes good on her threat
Greene had initially only done this as a "warning", but had already announced her intention to move forward if Johnson allowed a vote on US aid for Ukraine. And so it came about a month later: the US Congress approved billions in aid for the country attacked by Russia.
Leading Democrats in the House of Representatives then declared on Tuesday that they would support Johnson and block Greene's motion if the 49-year-old actually made it. The Republicans only have a wafer-thin majority in the chamber.
Will the Democrats help?
Johnson can therefore not afford more than two opponents in his parliamentary group in a vote. The Democrats' help is likely to be a quid pro quo for Johnson's support for Ukraine aid, which he had previously blocked for months. Removing a speaker again would have serious consequences. Important legislation would probably remain pending for weeks.
The 52-year-old only took over the office, which is the third most important position in the United States after the President and his Vice President, around six months ago. The Democrats had refused to support his predecessor Kevin McCarthy. He was chased out of office in a historic vote at the beginning of October.
