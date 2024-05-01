“I still need to work on stability”

The last two quota places in the rapid fire pistol will be awarded from May 23rd at the European Championships in Osijek (Croatia). Zechmeister is now gaining further competition practice at the World Cup in Baku. The chance of jumping on the Olympic bandwagon via the world rankings - in which the points from the World Cup are included - is generally very slim. In the air pistol ranking, for example, the third-placed shooter (!) does not yet have a quota place - Zechmeister is currently in 46th place. The situation is no different with the rapid-fire pistol: The 48-year-old is currently 60th, the best without a quota place eleventh