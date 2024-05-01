Decision in June
Reorganization plan for Kasberg submitted to court
On Tuesday, a restructuring plan for the Kasberg ski resort was submitted to the regional court in Wels. Intensive talks with creditors and a repayment rate of 20 percent within two years should pave the way for the ski resort's future. A decision is expected to be made in June.
The submission of the plan is "another important step on the way to saving the ski resort", says Managing Director Friedrich Drack. Until the decision is made in June, "intensive talks will have to be held with all creditors in order to jointly secure the future of Kasberg," says Drack. According to the plan, the creditors are to receive a 20 percent share within two years.
The ski resort in the south-east of Upper Austria had been struggling with financial problems for a long time. In 2016, the state and four municipalities that had taken over the operation agreed to cover the operating company's losses of up to one million euros per year for ten years. In return, the state had demanded an overall tourism concept - but this failed due to landowners who refused to allow summer operations. As a result, the ski resort went bankrupt in summer 2023.
The team around Drack continued to run the ski resort in the 2023/2024 winter season. The responsible insolvency administrator had leased the operations to the newly founded Kasberg Betriebs GmbH, but this lease expired on 30 April. Almost at the last minute, a restructuring plan was submitted to the insolvency court to ensure the continued existence of the Kasberg.
