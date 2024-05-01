Reorganization plan for Kasberg submitted to court

The ski resort in the south-east of Upper Austria had been struggling with financial problems for a long time. In 2016, the state and four municipalities that had taken over the operation agreed to cover the operating company's losses of up to one million euros per year for ten years. In return, the state had demanded an overall tourism concept - but this failed due to landowners who refused to allow summer operations. As a result, the ski resort went bankrupt in summer 2023.