Tips from experts

Safe and penalty-free through the motorcycle summer

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 17:00

The almost summer-like temperatures are luring bikers back onto Tyrol's roads. The "Krone" gives tips on how to avoid fatal accidents, penalties and the loss of your motorcycle.

Eleven motorcyclists lost their lives in accidents on Tyrol's roads last year. Every victim is one too many. And that is why the police regularly carry out priority checks on the classic biker routes, but also on the access routes in Carinthia, Salzburg and Vorarlberg.

Reasons for serious accidents
With good reason. According to the police, serious or even fatal motorcycle accidents could easily be prevented. Because: "Inappropriate speed, dangerous overtaking, cutting corners, insufficient distance, overestimating your own abilities, carelessness and driving errors are the most common causes of accidents."

Knowing your own vehicle, correctly assessing speeds and braking distances and defensive driving in general are important factors in prevention.

Kuratorium für Verkehrssicherheit (KFV)

In general, speeding bikers should slow down. This not only protects your wallet, but also prevents you from losing your driver's license or even your beloved motorcycle. With the latest amendment to the Road Traffic Regulations (StVO), since March 1, speeding in excess of 80 km/h in urban areas and 90 km/h outside urban areas can result in the vehicle being confiscated and subsequently even auctioned off. In the case of a relevant previous conviction, this applies from 60 or 70 km/h.

Compliance with the rules and practice can prevent accidents. "Knowing your own vehicle, correctly assessing speeds and braking distances and defensive driving in general are important factors in prevention," says the Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV). The state promotes various safety offers for bikers and provides 37,000 euros annually for this purpose. Funding is available for the ÖAMTC's motorcycle warm-up and active training courses, the police sports club's safety training for two-wheelers and the KFV's motorcycle safety package.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
