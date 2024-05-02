Safe and penalty-free through the motorcycle summer

In general, speeding bikers should slow down. This not only protects your wallet, but also prevents you from losing your driver's license or even your beloved motorcycle. With the latest amendment to the Road Traffic Regulations (StVO), since March 1, speeding in excess of 80 km/h in urban areas and 90 km/h outside urban areas can result in the vehicle being confiscated and subsequently even auctioned off. In the case of a relevant previous conviction, this applies from 60 or 70 km/h.