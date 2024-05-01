Sports director speaks
Max Eberl: “Uli is Bayern Munich and Thomas …”
Even after the Champions League clash against Real Madrid, the reports about the spat between Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeneß and coach Thomas Tuchel continue. Immediately before the semi-final first leg against the "royals", Max Eberl commented on the internal spat.
"For me, there's only one thing left to say: Uli is Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel gives everything for Bayern Munich," the sporting director told "Prime Video".
Public criticism
Background: Hoeneß was quoted by a panel discussion of the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" as saying that Tuchel "has a different attitude. He doesn't think he can improve (Alphonso) Davies, (Aleksandar) Pavlovic or (Jamal) Musiala. If it doesn't work out, you should buy someone else." Hoeneß, on the other hand, believes that "you should work hard on them and give them self-confidence".
Statements that Tuchel did not want to accept, saying that the criticism was "miles away from reality", according to the outgoing coach's counterattack. The 50-year-old felt his coaching honor had been violated.
In any case, Eberl does not seem to want to take sides with his statements. The fact is that the issue will be settled by the summer at the latest anyway, as Tuchel will have to pack his bags at the end of the season. So why the public criticism from Hoeneß? Is the 72-year-old simply trying to get himself back in the headlines or is there a hidden message in the message to Tuchel's successor - a la: "Coach or not: I still have the say"?
