Max Eberl: “Uli is Bayern Munich and Thomas …”

In any case, Eberl does not seem to want to take sides with his statements. The fact is that the issue will be settled by the summer at the latest anyway, as Tuchel will have to pack his bags at the end of the season. So why the public criticism from Hoeneß? Is the 72-year-old simply trying to get himself back in the headlines or is there a hidden message in the message to Tuchel's successor - a la: "Coach or not: I still have the say"?