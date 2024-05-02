Trial turned into a storytelling session

"I can't come back now"

"But you describe the situation differently today than you did at the police station. There was nothing about grabbing her by the shoulders and such. What's true now?" the councilor wondered. Whereupon the second defendant, who already has a criminal record, succinctly explains that she only told the officers the short version. The third defendant, who is the mother of the woman who was pushed, described the events in many different ways. Once the daughter tumbled down from the top floor through the stairwell, then again only a short landing on the mezzanine floor and so on. The judge replies: "But then she must have rolled past the neighbor. So I can't follow that now." The Turkish interpreter agrees: "Me neither."