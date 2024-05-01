AK in action
Fighting for affordable living and more justice
It is Labor Day. More rallies are being held to commemorate the labor movement. The Chamber of Labor is also fighting for more justice in the workplace.
Some people associate May Day with the traditional "maypole scramble". For many, however, it is what it is known for worldwide: Labor Day. For the 134th time, this day is once again being celebrated in Carinthia. Workers and trade union representatives gather to once again stand up for their guild.
AK Carinthia stands up for 200,000 members
More than 200,000 people have a strong voice with the Chamber of Labor (AK) Carinthia alone: over the past five years, the AK Carinthia has recovered around 285.5 million euros for the employees in our province and provided all members with additional services amounting to 67.6 million euros.
I work for the Red Cross and have May 1st off, which is particularly important to me. I can finally spend time with my family.
Manu Lesnik (18) aus Klagenfurt
Günther Goach, President of the Carinthian Chamber of Labor: "We are fighting for employee rights, good jobs and an affordable life. The high number of consultations shows that the work of the Carinthian Chamber of Labor is important. Let's develop Carinthia into the most employee-friendly federal state together!"
Labor Day was already right and important 40 years ago. It is a public holiday for all hard-working employees who give their best every day.40
Eberhard Wurzer (85) aus Klagenfurt
Incidentally, the law states that all employees are entitled to an uninterrupted rest period of at least 24 hours on public holidays, which must begin between zero and six o'clock on the day of the holiday.
